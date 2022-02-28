UAE: Latest PCR testing, isolation rules for Covid-positive cases, close contacts

Covid-19 in UAE: Residents say it feels strange to step outside without masks after 2 years
'I feel the pandemic is almost over, thanks to UAE's proactive measures to contain it'
coronavirus1 day ago
Authorities in the UAE recently eased Covid safety rules across the country as daily cases dropped sharply. Mask-wearing has been made optional outdoors, while it is still mandatory in indoor spaces.
Among the rules that were eased were those around close contacts of Covid-positive cases. Close contacts are those that have closely interacted with a Covid-positive patient.
According to the announcement made by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), close contacts don’t need to quarantine anymore. Close contacts working in “all state sectors” need to conduct a PCR test daily for five days, the NCEMA said.
Each Emirate has the flexibility to determine the PCR testing requirement for close contacts. So far, Abu Dhabi and Dubai have announced the safety protocols for this category.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said close contacts needn’t quarantine. However, they must conduct daily PCR tests for five consecutive days.
According to Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, close contacts who are not experiencing any symptoms are no longer required to quarantine. The committee did not specify the need to conduct PCR tests.
ALSO READ:
The NCEMA also announced that the isolation protocol for Covid-positive residents remains unchanged. They, however, will no longer need to wear wristbands.
The isolation period differs for those in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
In Dubai, Covid-positive patients must isolate at home for 10 days.
In Abu Dhabi, this flowchart explains the protocol for positive cases:
'I feel the pandemic is almost over, thanks to UAE's proactive measures to contain it'
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.1 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
Those who wish to enter public places, must maintain the green code on their Al Hosn app
coronavirus1 day ago
Total active cases stand at 45,640.
coronavirus1 day ago
Everything you need to know about mask-wearing rules in the capital city before stepping out this weekend
coronavirus2 days ago
Effective today, masks are no longer mandatory in open spaces
coronavirus2 days ago
Schools to resume in-person classes from April 1
coronavirus2 days ago
Dubai-bound travellers will need to present an approved Covid-19 vaccination certificate that contains a QR code
coronavirus2 days ago