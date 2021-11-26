Covid-19 vaccine in UAE: All eligible residents receive one dose in world-first milestone

Over 90 per cent of the country's population are fully vaccinated with two doses of the jab

by Waheed Abbas Published: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 4:15 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 4:20 PM

The UAE achieved a 100 per cent vaccination rate today, becoming the first country in the world to reach this milestone.

As the Covid-19 vaccine was rolled out globally, the UAE was among the first nations in the world to inoculate its residents and citizens free of cost with China’s Sinopharm. By November 26, more than 21.8 million doses of the vaccine had been administered of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The UAE has been part of the development of the vaccine from the very beginning. The UAE’s Ministry of Health took part in all three phases of the clinical trials of the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm prior to its approval. Around 31,000 volunteers participated in clinical trials of the vaccine, including 1,000 volunteers with chronic diseases. Like other countries, the UAE initially approved the emergency use of the vaccine while phase three trials were underway as no unexpected side effects were detected during the early trials. Frontline health workers were the first to receive the jab in mid-September 2020.

Dubai authorities were the first in the UAE to approve the US vaccine Pfizer-BioNTech for its residents in December 2020. Later, the UAE authorities approved Russia’s Sputnik V, UK’s Oxford-AstraZeneca and America’s Moderna as well for the public.

The UAE’s leaders and royals led from the front with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, among the first to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine last year.

“We appreciate the efforts of the teams and worked hard to make our country one of the first to receive the vaccine for this virus. The future is always better and more beautiful in the UAE,” Sheikh Mohammed said after receiving the jab.

Moreover, rulers of the other emirates and ministers also join the initiative to encourage residents to get the jab. These include Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention.

Later on, as the vaccine was proven safer for teenagers and pregnant women, the authorities also approved the use of the vaccine for these categories.

In March 2021, the UAE became the first country in the region to announce the production of the Covid-19 vaccine. Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42 (G42) tied up with the Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm to develop the vaccine in the UAE. Ras Al Khaimah-based Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar) will produce 200 million doses a year of Hayat-Vax vaccine.

According to Our World in Data, 53.4 per cent of the world population has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Over 7.72 billion doses have been administered globally and 27.67 are administered each day.

Thanks to this massive vaccination drive, the UAE is back and fully open to welcome the world for mega events like Expo 2020 and airshow, Adipec and Gitex.

“Dubai is back again, and the global aviation sector is returning through Dubai and the UAE. The world gathers with us in the Emirates to talk about its economy, future and culture. Welcome everybody,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said during the recently-concluded Dubai Airshow 2021.