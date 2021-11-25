UAE: 13,606 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 21.7 million.

By Web Desk Published: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 3:58 PM

The UAE has administered 13,606 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.7 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 220.24 per 100 people.

The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) has reported that the percentage of pupils who have received a Covid-19 vaccine in 22 public schools in the UAE has reached 80 per cent.

The establishment has stressed that there has been a significant increase in the number of students being vaccinated since the beginning of the current academic year.

Meanwhile, Russia announced progress in its Sputnik suite of Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday, with a new version aimed at children and a nasal spray that President Vladimir Putin said he had taken as a booster.

Putin said in televised comments that he had been re-inoculated six months after his initial dose of the Sputnik V vaccine because his antibody levels had dropped.

He said the booster took the form of an injection, followed the next day by a powder sprayed into both nostrils.