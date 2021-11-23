UAE National Day break: Covid safety advisory issued

Residents have been urged to follow all safety measures, such as social distancing and wearing masks

File photo

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 6:09 PM

The UAE is monitoring the spread of Covid-19 and its new variants in some countries around the world, a top official has said.

Urging caution, Dr Taher Al Amiri, official spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), said the new outbreaks in such countries are mainly due to low vaccination rates and failure to adhere to Covid safety protocols.

He highlighted how over 90 per cent of the UAE residents are now fully vaccinated. The UAE has the highest vaccination rate in the world, with close to 100 per cent of all residents having received at least one dose.

The official advised residents to follow all safety measures like social distancing and wearing masks, especially with the upcoming National Day break and celebrations.

He asked residents to avoid gatherings and physical forms of greetings like handshakes and hugs.

Dr Al Amiri also stressed the need to get booster shots for those eligible as they offer an added layer of protection against new strains of the coronavirus.

“Studies have proven that the third dose of the vaccine leads to a strong immune system,” he said during the weekly Covid-19 briefing.

National Day events protocol

The NCEMA spokesperson reiterated that celebratory events are restricted to Covid-vaccinated residents; or those with a green pass on their AlHosn app.

“Attendees must present a negative result of a Covid test taken within 96 hours of the event. Their temperatures will be checked before entry,” he added.

Event venues can operate at 80 per cent capacity. Attendees are required to wear masks and maintain a social distance of 1.5 metres.

Only members of the same family are allowed to sit or stand together without the need for social distancing.