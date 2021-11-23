UAE National Day break: Covid safety advisory issued

New restrictions and vaccine mandates are expected to spread across Europe after a new surge in Covid-19 cases
coronavirus16 hours ago
The UAE is monitoring the spread of Covid-19 and its new variants in some countries around the world, a top official has said.
Urging caution, Dr Taher Al Amiri, official spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), said the new outbreaks in such countries are mainly due to low vaccination rates and failure to adhere to Covid safety protocols.
He highlighted how over 90 per cent of the UAE residents are now fully vaccinated. The UAE has the highest vaccination rate in the world, with close to 100 per cent of all residents having received at least one dose.
The official advised residents to follow all safety measures like social distancing and wearing masks, especially with the upcoming National Day break and celebrations.
He asked residents to avoid gatherings and physical forms of greetings like handshakes and hugs.
Dr Al Amiri also stressed the need to get booster shots for those eligible as they offer an added layer of protection against new strains of the coronavirus.
“Studies have proven that the third dose of the vaccine leads to a strong immune system,” he said during the weekly Covid-19 briefing.
National Day events protocol
The NCEMA spokesperson reiterated that celebratory events are restricted to Covid-vaccinated residents; or those with a green pass on their AlHosn app.
“Attendees must present a negative result of a Covid test taken within 96 hours of the event. Their temperatures will be checked before entry,” he added.
ALSO READ:
Event venues can operate at 80 per cent capacity. Attendees are required to wear masks and maintain a social distance of 1.5 metres.
Only members of the same family are allowed to sit or stand together without the need for social distancing.
New restrictions and vaccine mandates are expected to spread across Europe after a new surge in Covid-19 cases
coronavirus16 hours ago
Jean Castex met his Belgian counterpart in Brussels on Monday
coronavirus16 hours ago
More than 100 people were arrested during three nights of violence, which saw police open fire at rioters in Rotterdam
coronavirus20 hours ago
Those received approved vaccines can travel to the UK without the need for a pre-departure PCR test or self-isolation
coronavirus21 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 21.7 million
coronavirus22 hours ago
He employs a total of 34 staff across all branches of Smart Travels
coronavirus23 hours ago
Over 99 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus23 hours ago
The anti-Covid medication has led to the recovery of 97.3% of UAE recipients with severe cases treated within 5-7 days
coronavirus1 day ago