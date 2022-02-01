Pfizer Covid vaccine for children above 5 in Dubai: How to book appointment, full list of centres

White House is taking extraordinary efforts to keep the president from getting Covid-19
Dubai residents can now book appointments to get their children aged 5 and above the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
Parents can book the appointment on the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) app or via WhatsApp number 800-342.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the 12 to 15 age group has been available in Dubai since May 2021.
The decision to begin administering the vaccine to children aged five and above was “taken in line with the National Covid-19 Vaccination Plan and guidelines issued by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP)”, the DHA said.
The move is also based on “global scientific evidence and is aligned with international protocols”.
The vaccination for children is optional and subject to parental consent. Parents must accompany their children as they get the jab.
The MoHAP had in October last year authorised the emergency use of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for those in the 5-11 age group.
The ministry had said then that the results of clinical studies indicated the vaccine is “safe” and has actually given a “strong” immune response to children in the age group.
The DHA said the move will help extend the protection offered by the Covid-19 vaccine to this age group.
The DHA facilities offering the jab to children aged 5-11 include:
•Oud Metha Vaccination Centre
•Al Twar Health Centre
•Al Mizhar Health Centre
•Nad Al Hammar Health Centre
•Al Mankhool Health Centre
•Al Lussaily Health Centre
•Nad Al Sheba Health Centre
•Zabeel Health Centre
•Al Barsha Health Centre
