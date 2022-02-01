Dubai: Children above 5 can now get Pfizer Covid vaccines

White House is taking extraordinary efforts to keep the president from getting Covid-19
Dubai residents can now book appointments to get their children aged 5 and above the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Parents can book the appointment on the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) app.
Some private hospitals are administering the vaccine as well.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention had in October last year authorised the emergency use of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for those in the 5-11 age group
The ministry had said then that the results of clinical studies indicated the vaccine is “safe” and has actually given a “strong” immune response to children in the age group.
Children in the 3-17 age group have been receiving Sinopharm vaccine jabs since August last year.
