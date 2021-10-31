Covid: UAE approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 11

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said 10 million doses have already been sent to the United Nations-backed Covax vaccine-sharing programme
coronavirus
The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has authorised the emergency use of Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine for those in the age group of 5-11 years.
The move, Mohap said in a statement, is based on results of clinical studies and rigorous assessment followed by emergency use authorisation and local assessment in compliance with approved regulations and after approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The ministry said that the results of clinical studies indicated that the vaccine is “safe” and has actually given a “strong” immune response to children between the age of 5 and 11 years.
The adoption of the vaccine represents a critical stage that enhances the prevention of this age group, it stated.
The Ministry also announced that it will start providing support dose for those who have received the Pfizer-BioNtech and Sputnik vaccines – for people with chronic diseases who are at risk of complications. It will be provided to all after medical evaluation of people in the age group of 18 to 49; and in the age group of 18-59 for individuals working in the first line of defence.
Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, confirmed that the UAE’s decision to provide the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for the age group 5 to 11 and to provide the supporting dose comes based on the directives of the wise leadership and its concern for community health as a priority.
“This will contribute to accelerating the recovery process in the UAE and protecting society. And it emphasises the UAE's proactive approach to support the return to normal life and concern for the health and safety of every member of society,” he added.
The US too had issued the emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 on Friday. This is the first time that Covid-19 vaccine authorised in the United States for younger children.
