New York to welcome back fully vaccinated visitors for New Year's Eve in Times Square

People who have not had a jab must show PCR test every three days to access workplace
coronavirus1 day ago
New York City’s Times Square will once again fill with revellers ringing in the new year on Dec. 31, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday, but only if they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
Last year, the still-raging coronavirus pandemic allowed only a handful of invited guests, including essential workers, to witness in person the dropping of the iconic New Year’s Eve ball, signalling the start of the new year.
“We can finally get back together again,” de Blasio told reporters, touting New York City’s recovery after more than a year of pandemic hardship. “It’s going to be amazing, it’s going to be a joy for this city.”
Visitors to the area will be asked to provide proof of vaccination and a valid photo ID, de Blasio said. Security checkpoints will be in place to check documentation of those seeking to enter Times Square for the festivities.
ALSO READ:
“We will require spectators five and older who are eligible to be fully vaccinated,” said Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance. “If you are unable to get vaccinated because of a disability, we will require a proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours.”
Masks will be required for those unable to get vaccinated, he added.
Earlier this month, US health authorities authorised the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech for children aged 5 to 11.
People who have not had a jab must show PCR test every three days to access workplace
coronavirus1 day ago
The pharmaceutical lab has been working on two coronavirus shots
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 21.5 million
coronavirus1 day ago
He reiterated that booster shots were the country's best bet of protection at the moment
coronavirus1 day ago
Worsening global production bottlenecks pose increasing risks to export-reliant Japan.
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 97.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
As international travel ramps up, there's optimism that colleges will see growth past their pre-pandemic levels.
coronavirus1 day ago
It is smaller than many outbreaks in other countries but authorities are anxious to block the transmission.
coronavirus1 day ago