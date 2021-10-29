Covid-19: US authorises Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 5-11

Expert panel finds the benefits of the vaccine outweigh risks

By AFP Published: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 11:34 PM

The United States on Friday authorised the Pfizer Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11 years after a committee of experts found its benefits outweighed risks.

“As a mother and a physician, I know that parents, caregivers, school staff and children have been waiting for today’s authorisation,” said acting Food and Drug Administration chief Janet Woodcock in a statement.

“Vaccinating younger children against Covid-19 will bring us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy.”