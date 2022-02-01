It's premature to declare victory over Covid, WHO warns

Virus is dangerous, and continues to evolve before our very eyes, WHO chief Tedros says.

AFP

By AFP Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 7:01 PM

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief warned Tuesday that it was too early for countries to either declare victory over Covid-19 or give up attempts to halt transmission.

"It is premature for any country to either surrender or to declare victory," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, cautioning that "this virus is dangerous, and it continues to evolve before our very eyes."

