Covid-19: UAE announces revised rules for travellers from 4 countries

PCR test within 48 hours of departure a must according to new regulations

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Wed 15 Dec 2021, 8:42 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Dec 2021, 9:13 PM

The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday announced additional requirements for travellers arriving Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia.

The revised rules include:

Direct flights

A PCR test within 48 hours of departure

A Rapid- test to be conducted at the airport within 6 hours of departure

Transit flights

A PCR test within 48 hours of departure

A Rapid-PCR test at the airport within 6 hours of departure

A Rapid-PCR test at the transit airport before entering the UAE

The authority called on all passengers affected by the decision to follow the new regulations and communicate with the relevant airlines to reschedule their flights to ensure their safe return to their final destinations without any delay or additional charges.

ALSO READ: