Covid-19: Abu Dhabi announces new rules to enter from within UAE

The variant has about 50 mutations not seen in combination before
Authorities in Abu Dhabi have updated the procedure to enter the Emirate from within the UAE. EDE scanners will be used to scan people at entry points, effective from Sunday, December 19.
EDE scanners use advanced technology to rapidly detect potential Covid-19 cases without storing personal information.
“Potential positive Covid-19 cases will be referred to an on-site testing centre, where they will be given a free antigen test, and results within 20 minutes,” the Government of Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Wednesday.
The media office said that the decision “strengthens precautionary measures to help maintain the low Covid-19 infection rate of 0.05 per cent of total tests in Abu Dhabi”.
“Abu Dhabi’s low infection rate has been successfully achieved through the ongoing implementation of preventive and precautionary measures, including continuous testing and contact tracing, use of the green pass system to access public places and events, and high vaccination rates,” the media office added.
