Covid19: UAE suspends flights from Republic of Congo

The head of the European Commission said she is confident the EU has the “strength” and “means” to overcome the disease
coronavirus7 hours ago
The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority has announced the suspension of entry for traveller and transit passengers from the Republic of Congo on all national and international flights, starting December 17.
The restrictions will also apply to travellers who have been transited the country in the past 14 days.
The head of the European Commission said she is confident the EU has the “strength” and “means” to overcome the disease
coronavirus7 hours ago
The emergence of new Omicron variant forced officials to delay the reopening of international travel by two weeks.
coronavirus8 hours ago
The variant has about 50 mutations not seen in combination before
coronavirus9 hours ago
ADSCC is aiming to become WHO's first partner in the Middle East
coronavirus9 hours ago
The results are in line with other studies recently published by University of Oxford, BioNTech and Pfizer.
coronavirus13 hours ago
Earlier, Google delayed its return-to-office plan indefinitely amid Omicron variant fears.
coronavirus13 hours ago
The decision met with the disapproval of the European Commission.
coronavirus13 hours ago
New coronavirus variant was spreading at an unprecedented rate, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says
coronavirus21 hours ago