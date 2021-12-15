Covid19: UAE suspends flights from Republic of Congo

Restrictions will come into force from December 17

By Web Desk Published: Wed 15 Dec 2021, 8:22 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Dec 2021, 8:26 PM

The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority has announced the suspension of entry for traveller and transit passengers from the Republic of Congo on all national and international flights, starting December 17.

The restrictions will also apply to travellers who have been transited the country in the past 14 days.