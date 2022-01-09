Covid-19: Saudi Arabia to resume in-person classes for primary, kindergarten students

All you need to know about sick leaves for Covid-19 patients and people of close contacts under new UAE labour law.
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health announced the resumption of in-person classes for students in kindergarten and primary grades from January 23.
Only students under 12 will be allowed to return to schools. According to the statement, students who have health conditions are exempt from the decision. Instead, they can continue opting for remote learning.
The Ministry of Education confirmed the schools' readiness to implement all precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 and ensure students' safety.
Last week, Saudi Arabia intensified efforts to protect citizens and residents from Covid-19 by making face masks mandatory in all public places. The Ministry of Interior also issued a warning that said those who violate Covid-19 safety measures and preventive protocols will face hefty fines.
Anyone who fails to wear a face mask will be fined 1,000 Saudi riyals, the ministry said in a statement. The fines will be doubled if the violation is repeated, reaching a maximum amount of 100,000 riyals.
He is challenging a decision to cancel his visa after being stopped on arrival at Melbourne Airport early on Thursday.
146,390 infections reported in the last 24 hours
Movement of people in groups of five or more restricted from 5am to 11pm
New global cases have soared by 270 per cent since Omicron variant was discovered
Three vaccination doses give protection, Chancellor Karl Nehammer says
As of Monday, civil servants must either be vaccinated or take regular PCR tests to be able to go to work
Poll authority will review the Covid situation and take a further call on allowing rallies.
