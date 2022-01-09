Covid-19: Saudi Arabia to resume in-person classes for primary, kindergarten students

Only students under 12 will be allowed to return to schools

By SPA Published: Sun 9 Jan 2022, 6:17 PM

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health announced the resumption of in-person classes for students in kindergarten and primary grades from January 23.

Only students under 12 will be allowed to return to schools. According to the statement, students who have health conditions are exempt from the decision. Instead, they can continue opting for remote learning.

The Ministry of Education confirmed the schools' readiness to implement all precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 and ensure students' safety.

Last week, Saudi Arabia intensified efforts to protect citizens and residents from Covid-19 by making face masks mandatory in all public places. The Ministry of Interior also issued a warning that said those who violate Covid-19 safety measures and preventive protocols will face hefty fines.

Anyone who fails to wear a face mask will be fined 1,000 Saudi riyals, the ministry said in a statement. The fines will be doubled if the violation is repeated, reaching a maximum amount of 100,000 riyals.