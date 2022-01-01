Covid-19: Up to 100,000 riyals fine for not wearing face mask in Saudi Arabia

It is now mandatory to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines in all public places

By Web Desk Published: Sat 1 Jan 2022, 2:57 PM

The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Interior has warned citizens and residents that those who violate Covid-19 safety measures and preventive protocols will face hefty fines.

In a statement, the ministry said that those who fail to wear a face mask will be fined 1,000 Saudi riyals. The fines will be doubled if the violation is repeated, reaching a maximum amount of 100,000 riyals.

The ministry on Wednesday announced that it is mandatory to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines in all indoor and outdoor areas.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, an official source from the ministry said the decision was made by the country's health authorities due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

ALSO READ:

The source added that all procedures and measures are subject to continuous assessment by specialised health institutions in Saudi Arabia.

They also highlighted the importance of adhering to all preventive and protective measures to preserve the health of citizens and residents. Those who violate the protocols may face legal penalties, the source said.