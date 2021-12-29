Covid-19: Saudi Arabia says face masks, social distancing mandatory in all public places

Sharjah announces in-person learning with all Covid safety measures in new term.
coronavirus6 hours ago
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior on Wednesday announced that it is mandatory to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines in all indoor and outdoor areas from 7am on December 30.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, an official source from the ministry said the decision was made by the country's health authorities due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.
The source added that all procedures and measures are subject to continuous assessment by specialised health institutions in Saudi Arabia.
They also highlighted the importance of adhering to all preventive and protective measures to preserve the health of citizens and residents. Those who violate the protocols may face legal penalties, the source said.
ALSO READ:
Sharjah announces in-person learning with all Covid safety measures in new term.
coronavirus6 hours ago
PM's plan would prioritise clinically urgent cases, in a bid to cut long lines at test sites and waits for lab results.
coronavirus7 hours ago
Further violations could lead to shop closures, officials have said
coronavirus7 hours ago
The number of people in hospitals is creeping up but still off the peak of the Delta wave.
coronavirus9 hours ago
The visit of Ireland was the first time the US had hosted an International Cricket Council full member nation.
coronavirus10 hours ago
Warning raised from 'high' to 'very high'.
coronavirus10 hours ago
Producers announced that all performances of the musical would be cancelled through January 1.
coronavirus11 hours ago
Daily cases jumped beyond 30,000 on Tuesday for the first time since October 19
coronavirus19 hours ago