Covid-19: Saudi Arabia says face masks, social distancing mandatory in all public places

The rules have been reinforced to curb the spread of the virus

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 5:48 PM

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior on Wednesday announced that it is mandatory to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines in all indoor and outdoor areas from 7am on December 30.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, an official source from the ministry said the decision was made by the country's health authorities due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The source added that all procedures and measures are subject to continuous assessment by specialised health institutions in Saudi Arabia.

They also highlighted the importance of adhering to all preventive and protective measures to preserve the health of citizens and residents. Those who violate the protocols may face legal penalties, the source said.

