Covid-19 outbreak: North Korea reports 232,880 new cases with fever symptoms

North Korea reported 232,880 more people with fever symptoms, and six more deaths amid the country's first confirmed outbreak of Covid-19, KCNA said on Wednesday.

It did not report how many of those cases had tested positive for the coronavirus.

