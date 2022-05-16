Covid-19: South Korea to spare no effort to help North Korea amid Omicron outbreak

We will spare no medicines including vaccines, equipment and health personnel: President Yoon

By Reuters Published: Mon 16 May 2022, 7:01 AM

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Monday the country will spare no effort to help North Korea, as the isolated nation battles a Covid-19 outbreak, and reiterated he will remain open for humanitarian aid.

"If North Korea responds (to our support), we will spare no medicines including Covid-19 vaccines, medical equipment and health personnel," said Yoon in a speech at the plenary session of the National Assembly.

Separately in the speech, Yoon also said he will discuss with US President Joe Biden ways to strengthen cooperation on the global supply chain through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. Biden is scheduled to visit the country this week.