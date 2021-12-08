Covid-19: Kuwait detects first case of Omicron variant

The case was reported in a European traveller

By Reuters Published: Wed 8 Dec 2021, 8:00 PM

Kuwait has detected its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, state news agency KUNA reported on Wednesday.

The variant was detected in a European traveller who arrived in Kuwait from an African country where the variant had been detected, KUNA reported, citing the health ministry’s spokesman.

