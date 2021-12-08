Covid-19: Kuwait detects first case of Omicron variant

Quesada lauds UAE's high levels of vaccination; admires the country's capacity to recognise that the world is going to change.
coronavirus6 hours ago
Kuwait has detected its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, state news agency KUNA reported on Wednesday.
The variant was detected in a European traveller who arrived in Kuwait from an African country where the variant had been detected, KUNA reported, citing the health ministry’s spokesman.
