New Covid-19 variant: 9 nations that have confirmed Omicron cases

The Omicron coronavirus variant poses a high risk of global infection surges, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

Following is a selected country-by-country snapshot of confirmed Omicron cases.

Netherlands

A total of 14 cases of the new Covid-19 variant was reported among passengers from South Africa by Dutch health authorities as on Monday, November 29.

“With the help of sequencing, it has now been confirmed in 14 people that it is the Omicron variant,” Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said in a letter to parliament.

They were among 61 passengers who tested positive for Covid-19 on two flights from South Africa, and who are being kept in isolation at a hotel near the airport.

Portugal

Portugal on Monday detected 13 cases of the Omicron variant — all related to players and staff members of Lisbon soccer team Belenenses, health authority DGS said.

The new variant was found after Belenenses played a Primeira Liga match against Benfica on Saturday.

The presidents of Benfica and Belenenses told a news conference on Saturday they had no choice but to play the match or risked being punished for an "unjustified absence". They blamed the league and DGS for not allowing the game to be postponed.

United Kingdom

Scotland reported six cases of Omicron on Monday, some of which were not linked to travel in southern Africa.

Britain as a whole has reported nine cases of the new variant, which the World Health Organization said on Monday was likely to spread internationally.

“On some of the cases involved, we are satisfied that there is no travel history or travel connection with southern Africa,” Scotland’s deputy First Minister John Swinney told BBC radio.

“So that means that it is likely that... Omicron... is circulating within the community.”

Austria

Austria has identified a first case of Omicron, the health ministry of the province of Tyrol said on Monday.

Germany

Two cases of Omicron were detected in the southern state of Bavaria and a suspected case was found in the west of the country, health officials said on Saturday.

Australia

Australia said on Sunday that two people arriving from southern Africa over the weekend had tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Italy

The National Health Institute on Saturday said a case of the new variant had been detected in Milan in a person coming from Mozambique.

Czech Republic

The regional hospital in the northern Czech city of Liberec confirmed the new Omicron strain of Covid-19 in a female patient, its spokesman Vaclav Ricar told Czech Television on Saturday.

Belgium

On Friday, Belgium detected the first case of the new coronavirus variant.

Marc Van Ranst, whose laboratory works closely with Belgium's public health body Sciensano, said on Twitter that the variant was found in a traveller returning to Belgium from Egypt on November 11.