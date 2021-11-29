Covid-19: Omicron poses 'very high' global risk, countries must prepare, says WHO

Latest cases came shortly after a few other northern cities gradually lifted curbs.
coronavirus4 hours ago
The Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally, posing a “very high” global risk where Covid-19 surges could have “severe consequences” in some areas, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday.
The U.N. agency, in technical advice to its 194 member states, urged them to accelerate vaccination of high-priority groups and to “ensure mitigation plans are in place” to maintain essential health services.
“Omicron has an unprecedented number of spike mutations, some of which are concerning for their potential impact on the trajectory of the pandemic,” the WHO said. “The overall global risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron is assessed as very high.”
ALSO READ:
Further research is needed to better understand Omicron’s potential to escape protection against immunity induced by vaccines and previous infections, it said, adding that more data was expected in coming weeks.
“Covid -19 cases and infections are expected in vaccinated persons, albeit in a small and predictable proportion”, it added.
Latest cases came shortly after a few other northern cities gradually lifted curbs.
coronavirus4 hours ago
The temporary suspension was announced following latest directives by the Moroccan govt.
coronavirus4 hours ago
'A new date for the conference will be announced'
coronavirus5 hours ago
A global agreement to strengthen pandemic prevention and responses is expected to be ready in May 2024
coronavirus8 hours ago
Eight cases of the Omicron variant detected in France while Canada confirms two cases in people who recently travelled to Nigeria
coronavirus9 hours ago
WHO’s regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, calls on countries to follow science and international health regulations
coronavirus10 hours ago
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa calls on countries to urgently reverse their decisions and lift the travel bans
coronavirus10 hours ago
This does not automatically mean that the variations are more dangerous, researchers say
coronavirus12 hours ago