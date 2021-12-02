Covid-19 variant: Omicron case found in Paris area

Infected person had recently returned from Nigeria

Photo: File

By Reuters Published: Thu 2 Dec 2021, 12:57 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Dec 2021, 1:39 PM

A case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant has been found in the greater Paris/Ile-de-France region, reported BFM TV on Thursday, citing the local health authority.

The infected person had recently returned from Nigeria, added BFM TV.

Omicron, first reported in southern Africa and which the World Health Organization (WHO) said carries a “very high” risk of infection surges, has triggered global alarm.

ALSO READ: