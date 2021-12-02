Covid-19 variant: Omicron case found in Paris area

The person is experiencing 'mild symptoms', the White House announced
coronavirus14 hours ago
A case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant has been found in the greater Paris/Ile-de-France region, reported BFM TV on Thursday, citing the local health authority.
The infected person had recently returned from Nigeria, added BFM TV.
Omicron, first reported in southern Africa and which the World Health Organization (WHO) said carries a “very high” risk of infection surges, has triggered global alarm.
ALSO READ:
The person is experiencing 'mild symptoms', the White House announced
coronavirus14 hours ago
The change is effective from December 5
coronavirus15 hours ago
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the variant was detected in an African woman
coronavirus15 hours ago
Britain has now recorded 32 cases of the new strain
coronavirus16 hours ago
The move is aimed at delaying the spread of the new Omicron variant, the Danish health minister said
coronavirus16 hours ago
"We all wish that these measures are not necessary, but if they become necessary, we will take these measures," Antonio Costa said.
coronavirus17 hours ago
It is unknown whether the new strain makes people more ill
coronavirus18 hours ago
At least 6,000 intensive care beds could be occupied by mid-December
coronavirus18 hours ago