Covid-19: UAE confirms first case of Omicron variant

Over 101.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus
The UAE confirmed its first case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) said on Twitter that the variant was detected in an African woman who came from an unspecified African country.
She was passing through an Arab country and had received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, as per the approved national protocol.
The woman has been isolated and her condition is being monitored, as she did not show any symptoms, Mohap said. Those who were in contact with her have also been isolated.
Mohap reaffirmed the health sector's readiness to tackle various Covid developments by taking proactive measures.
The ministry also stressed the importance of getting vaccinated and receiving the booster dose, both of which are effective for raising immunity and preventing severe symptoms and deaths.
