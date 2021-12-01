Covid-19: UAE confirms first case of Omicron variant

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the variant was detected in an African woman

By Web Desk Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 10:58 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 11:13 PM

The UAE confirmed its first case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) said on Twitter that the variant was detected in an African woman who came from an unspecified African country.

She was passing through an Arab country and had received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, as per the approved national protocol.

The woman has been isolated and her condition is being monitored, as she did not show any symptoms, Mohap said. Those who were in contact with her have also been isolated.

Mohap reaffirmed the health sector's readiness to tackle various Covid developments by taking proactive measures.

The ministry also stressed the importance of getting vaccinated and receiving the booster dose, both of which are effective for raising immunity and preventing severe symptoms and deaths.