Covid-19: Belgium detects first case of new variant in Europe

The variant was found in a traveller returning from Egypt on November 11.

AP

By Reuters Published: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 6:01 PM

Belgium has detected the first case of the new coronavirus variant which was first found in South Africa, a virologist said on Friday.

Marc Van Ranst, whose laboratory works closely with Belgium's public health body Sciensano, said on Twitter that the variant was found in a traveller returning to Belgium from Egypt on November 11. The person developed the first symptoms on November 22, the virologist said.

