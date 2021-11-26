Covid-19: Belgium detects first case of new variant in Europe

Health minister says the new variant had not yet been 'diagnosed' in Europe.
coronavirus3 hours ago
Belgium has detected the first case of the new coronavirus variant which was first found in South Africa, a virologist said on Friday.
Marc Van Ranst, whose laboratory works closely with Belgium's public health body Sciensano, said on Twitter that the variant was found in a traveller returning to Belgium from Egypt on November 11. The person developed the first symptoms on November 22, the virologist said.
ALSO READ:
Health minister says the new variant had not yet been 'diagnosed' in Europe.
coronavirus3 hours ago
All non-citizens and people without permanent residency who have travel history to seven affected countries will be barred from entering
coronavirus3 hours ago
Dutch government also halts air traffic temporarily
coronavirus4 hours ago
Over 99.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
coronavirus4 hours ago
It was recorded in a vaccinated traveller who returned from Malawi
coronavirus5 hours ago
Scientists say is new variant is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people
coronavirus5 hours ago
More studies needed to determine if strain evades vaccines
coronavirus6 hours ago
Pfizer was administered most frequently to 1.5 million people
coronavirus8 hours ago