Bahrain has suspended flights and entry for travellers from six new countries, including South Africa due to concerns related to Covid-19.
Bahrain’s Civil Aviation Affairs reactivated the country's Red List countries, in line with directives issued by the Government Executive Committee in response to recommendations made by the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting Covid-19, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported on Friday.
The following six countries have been added to the red list:
- Republic of South Africa
- Republic of Namibia
- Republic of Botswana
- The Republic of Zimbabwe
- Kingdom of Lesotho
- Kingdom of Eswatini
Passengers arriving from Red List countries are prohibited from entry, with the exception of citizens or residents of the Kingdom of Bahrain.
