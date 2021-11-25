Saudi Arabia to allow quarantine-free entry for passengers from India, Pakistan

Kingdom will also let in passengers from Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt, Indonesia

Thu 25 Nov 2021

Saudi Arabia will soon allow passengers from six countries to directly enter the Kingdom.

According to a tweet from the Saudi Press Agency, the Kingdom will let in direct passengers from India, Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt and Indonesia from December 1, 2021.

Travellers, regardless of their vaccination status, will no longer need to quarantine for 14 days in a third country. However, they will still need to quarantine for five days within the country after they land.