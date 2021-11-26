Cryptocurrencies tumble as new Covid-19 variant shakes markets

Health minister says the new variant had not yet been 'diagnosed' in Europe.
coronavirus3 hours ago
Bitcoin tumbled over 9 per cent on Friday, dragging smaller tokens down, after the discovery of a new, potentially vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant saw investors dump riskier assets for the perceived safety of bonds, the yen and the dollar.
Bitcoin, the largest digital currency, fell as much as 9.2 per cent to $53,551, its lowest since October 10. The second largest cryptocurrency ether fell over 13 per cent to its lowest in a month as investors ditched cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin, whose 13-year life has been peppered by bouts of extreme volatility, was on track for its biggest one-day drop since September 20. It has slumped by more than a fifth since hitting a record high of almost $70,000 earlier this month.
Scientists said the coronavirus variant, detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong, has an unusual combination of mutations and may be able to evade immune responses or make it more transmissible.
"The spread of (the variant), especially to other countries, could wither investor appetite further," said Yuya Hasegawa at Tokyo-based exchange Bitbank. "BTC's upside will likely be limited and the market should brace for further loss."
Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $69,000 earlier this month as more large investors embraced cryptocurrencies, with many drawn to its purported inflation-resistant qualities.
ALSO READ:
Others have piled into the digital token on the promise of quick gains, a draw that has been heightened by record low or negative interest rates. Yet bitcoin's volatility has lingered, drawing questions over its suitability as a stable store of value.
Ether was last at $3,924. It is down almost 20 per cent from its record high hit on November 10.
Health minister says the new variant had not yet been 'diagnosed' in Europe.
coronavirus3 hours ago
All non-citizens and people without permanent residency who have travel history to seven affected countries will be barred from entering
coronavirus3 hours ago
Dutch government also halts air traffic temporarily
coronavirus4 hours ago
Over 99.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
coronavirus4 hours ago
It was recorded in a vaccinated traveller who returned from Malawi
coronavirus5 hours ago
Scientists say is new variant is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people
coronavirus5 hours ago
More studies needed to determine if strain evades vaccines
coronavirus6 hours ago
Pfizer was administered most frequently to 1.5 million people
coronavirus8 hours ago