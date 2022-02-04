Covid-19 in UAE: You can get infected through eyes too, warn doctors

Nearly 20,000 students had signed an online petition calling for postponement of the exams
People can get Covid-19 infection not only from the mouth and nose but through the eyes too when an infected person coughs, sneezes or even talk.
Doctors advised that people should avoid wearing lenses during this period until they’re fully recovered.
“Covid-19 can enter the body through the eyes just as it does through the mouth or nose. There is an equally prevalent possibility of infecting the eyes via particles spread through coughing, sneezing, or even by talking with an infected person at close proximity. One’s eyes can also get infected if they touch an infected surface and then rub their eyes. This is extremely dangerous as the virus could also potentially access the body and infect the lungs through the eyes,” says Dr Ammar Safar, an ophthalmologist at Moorfields Eye Hospital.
He also warned that Covid-19 can lead to conjunctivitis if the virus gets transmitted directly to the eye.
“Conjunctivitis can lead to the production of a sticky or runny discharge from the eye, triggering the condition commonly known as a pink eye infection. In this case, patients with Covid-19 should look out for symptoms such as redness and swelling in the eyes along with excessive tearing and irritation. One should ensure receiving proper treatment if they experience any of these symptoms to stop the virus from spreading to other organs,” said Dr Safar.
However, ophthalmologists prescribe eye drops as a supportive treatment to help patients manage the symptoms and reduce any pain.
“Just like any virus, Covid-19 will need to run its course even if it infects the eyes. They should also avoid wearing contact lenses and continue to moisten the eye by using sterile lubricating eye drops,” he added.
