Covid in UAE: Pfizer jabs now available in health, vaccination centres for kids aged 5 and above

Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines are now available to children aged five and above across the UAE, a top official has said.
A government spokesperson said the approval is based on the results of studies conducted in this regard.
Pfizer vaccines are available in health and vaccination centres across the UAE. It is given in two doses, with an interval of 21 days between the two.
Addressing a virtual briefing on Wednesday, Dr Farida Al Hosani, a government spokesperson, urged parents to get their children vaccinated, especially in light of the emergence of new variants of Covid-19.
Covid vaccines, she said, are safe and the best tool to ensuring protection against Covid and complications arising from the virus.
Sinopharm vaccines continue to be available for children aged 3 and above, she added.
Authorities in Dubai had on Tuesday announced the availability of the Pfizer vaccine in health centres in the Emirate.
Parents can book appointments on the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) app or via WhatsApp number 800-342.
