Covid-19: Cathay Pacific to further reduce passenger flights amid restrictions

The city has tightened coronavirus restrictions to curb spread.

Reuters

By Reuters

Published: Thu 6 Jan 2022, 11:11 AM

Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways said on Thursday it will further reduce passenger flights until the end of March, as the city tightens coronavirus restrictions.

