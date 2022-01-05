Covid-19: Hong Kong to ban flights from India, Pakistan among 8 countries

Effective from January 8, 2022.

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 11:59 AM Last updated: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 12:04 PM

Hong Kong has announced a fresh ban on flights from eight countries starting from January 8, 2022.

The decision comes as Hong Kong leader warned that the city was on the verge of another Covid-19 outbreak.

Hong Kong leader said that the flight ban will be imposed on the following countries:

- Australia

- Canada

- Philippines

- France

- Pakistan

- India

ALSO READ:

- UK

- US

Authorities say major events will also be cancelled from January 7 to January 20.