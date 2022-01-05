Covid-19: Hong Kong to ban flights from India, Pakistan among 8 countries

It is much more relevant to focus on the hospitalisations as opposed to the total number of cases
coronavirus10 hours ago
Hong Kong has announced a fresh ban on flights from eight countries starting from January 8, 2022.
The decision comes as Hong Kong leader warned that the city was on the verge of another Covid-19 outbreak.
Hong Kong leader said that the flight ban will be imposed on the following countries:
- Australia
- Canada
- Philippines
- France
- Pakistan
- India
ALSO READ:
- UK
- US
Authorities say major events will also be cancelled from January 7 to January 20.
It is much more relevant to focus on the hospitalisations as opposed to the total number of cases
coronavirus10 hours ago
At a meeting with his White House pandemic response team, Biden said the new order will take the stockpile to 20 million from 10 million pills
coronavirus12 hours ago
US reports a global record of more than 1 million Covid-19 cases
coronavirus12 hours ago
The US president says there is no excuse for anyone being unvaccinated
coronavirus13 hours ago
Distance learning will continue for two weeks as a precautionary measure
coronavirus14 hours ago
Europe has registered more than 100 million Covid cases since the start of the pandemic
coronavirus14 hours ago
Staff shortages and rising cases across the UK a concern for health authorities
coronavirus15 hours ago
Armani is the first major Italian fashion label to cancel its upcoming shows this year due to rising infections
coronavirus17 hours ago