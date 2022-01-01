Covid-19: Abu Dhabi announces updated ‘Green List’ countries

Travellers will no longer need to use multiple methods to demonstrate testing and vaccination status while abroad
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has updated the ‘Green List’ of countries for inbound travel into Abu Dhabi.
All travellers arriving from the updated ‘Green List’ destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi.
The newly announced list, which will come into effect from January 3, has 71 countries.
Travellers will be required to present a negative PCR Covid-19 test result valid for a maximum of 48 hours before departure, and undergo an additional PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Vaccinated passengers from the updated ‘Green List’ countries will take another PCR test on day 6 (the day of arrival into Abu Dhabi counts as day 1). Unvaccinated travellers arriving from ‘Green List’ countries will must take PCR tests on days 6 and 9.
Countries, regions, and territories included on the ‘Green List’ will be regularly updated based on international developments. Inclusion on the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety protocols for travel, ensuring and prioritising the well-being of the UAE community.
The countries on the ‘Green List’ have been given the green light for travel and refer to inbound travel origin, not citizenship of passenger.
Albania
Algeria
Armenia
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahrain
Belarus
Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Brazil
Bulgaria
Burma
Cambodia
Canada
China
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Hong Kong (SAR)
Hungary
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Israel
Italy
Japan
Kazakhstan
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Latvia
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Maldives
Netherlands
Morocco
Norway
Oman
Papua New Guinea
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Republic of Ireland
Romania
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Seychelles
Taiwan, Province of China
Tajikistan
Thailand
Tunisia
Yemen
Turkmenistan
Ukraine
United States of America
Uzbekistan
