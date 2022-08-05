Coronavirus: UAE reports 998 Covid-19 cases, 989 recoveries, 2 deaths

Over 178.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Fri 5 Aug 2022, 1:57 PM Last updated: Fri 5 Aug 2022, 2:10 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 998 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 989 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,848.

The new cases were detected through 244,993 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 5 are 996,775, while total recoveries stand at 975,590. The death toll now stands at 2,337.

US President Joe Biden tested positive again for Covid-19 on Thursday but he was feeling "very well," his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House.

Biden was still experiencing a "very occasional" cough, but the cough was improving, O'Connor said in the memo. Biden will continue in isolation.

Internationally, Lebanon is reported to be the angriest country in the world. Lebanese residents mostly cite the aftermath of the 2020 Beirut Port blast and the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with endemic corruption and an elite-induced economic crisis, as reasons for their anger. 49 per cent of respondents in the country said they regularly experienced anger, including on the day before they took part in the survey.

Meanwhile, there is a petition circulating to allow Novak Djokovic to play at the US Open but the Serbian appears likely to miss the entire North American hardcourt swing barring a sudden change in Covid-19 protocols in the United States and Canada.

Djokovic has refused to take the Covid-19 vaccine yet the 21-times Grand Slam winner remains on the entry lists for the ATP 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati that serve as tune-ups for the Aug. 29-Sept. 11 U.S. Open in New York.