Lebanon, Turkey angriest countries in the world, says new report

The fragment was part of a trunk that had split up in 2021
Lebanon, Turkey and Armenia, respectively, are the three angriest countries in the world.
The latest data collected from 100 countries from the end of 2021 through mid-2022, US statistics firm Gallup also list the saddest and most stressed countries in the world.
Lebanese residents mostly cite the aftermath of the 2020 Beirut Port blast and the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with endemic corruption and an elite-induced economic crisis, as reasons for their anger. 49 per cent of respondents in the country said they regularly experienced anger, including on the day before they took part in the survey.
High inflation, worsened by the crisis in Ukraine, was the main cause of anger among 48 per cent of Turkish respondents.
Armenian respondents, withan anger rate of 46 per cent, cited political tensions with neighbouring Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno Karabakh area.
Meanwhile, Iraq, Afghanistan and Jordan were placed fourth, fifth and sixth, with most citing years of conflict causing socio-economic crises.
Mali and Sierra Leone, ranked seventh and eighth, were the only countries outside the Middle and Far East.
ALSO READ:
Afghanistan, Lebanon, Turkey, Guinea, and India were, respectively, the five saddest countries.
Afghanistan, Lebanon, Turkey, Ecuador and Jordan were also the, respectively, the five most stressed countries.
The fragment was part of a trunk that had split up in 2021
Many Lebanese people see this as an example of the impunity enjoyed by a ruling elite
The country's tenure at the Council will end in December
The July 29 attack left 53 dead and wounded dozens more
Fatima Payman's late father was a refugee from Afghanistan
According to human rights advocates, nearly 50 migrants have had religious headgear taken away
Son told mother after the incident that 'he gotta do what he gotta do'
Notorious conspiracy theorist admits he lied when claiming mass shooting was fake, faces $150 million lawsuit