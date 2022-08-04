Biden tests Covid positive again in test on Thursday

A step-by-step account of what led to the terrorist leader's death
US President Joe Biden tested positive again for Covid-19 on Thursday but he was feeling "very well," his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House.
Biden was still experiencing a "very occasional" cough, but the cough was improving, O'Connor said in the memo. Biden will continue in isolation.
Biden, 79, had just emerged from isolation on Wednesday last week after testing positive for Covid for the first time on July 21.
He tested positive again on Saturday in what O'Connor described as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.
A step-by-step account of what led to the terrorist leader's death
White House doctor says US President 'continues to feel quite well'
Single ticket holder got lucky with six magic numbers
The World Health Organisation has also sounded the highest alarm
He is was the eighth person executed in the United States this year
Beijing issues escalating warnings about repercussions for Pelosi visit
Gross domestic product declines 0.9 per cent in second quarter
The global death rate for those who contact it is 10-50 per cent