Coronavirus: UAE reports 99 Covid-19 cases, 153 recoveries, 2 deaths

Dubai - The new cases were detected through 317,254 additional tests.

By Web Report Published: Sun 17 Oct 2021, 1:55 PM Last updated: Sun 17 Oct 2021, 2:44 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 99 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 153 recoveries and two deaths.

The new cases were detected through 317,254 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 17 are 738,586 while total recoveries stand at 732,296. The death toll now stands at 2,120.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: Saudi Arabia to allow vaccinated fans to attend full-capacity sports events

>> UAE's daily Covid-19 cases dip below 100 for first time in 565 days

The UAE has begun a new phase in the recovery from the pandemic, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management tweeted on Saturday.

He posted a series of tweets after the 100th meeting of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, which was held at the Dubai Expo 2020 headquarters. The meeting reviewed the outcomes of Dubai’s comprehensive plan to combat the pandemic.

He said. “Under the directives from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai adopted a highly effective strategy to deal with the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Melbourne, which has spent more time under Covid-19 lockdowns than any other city in the world, is set to lift its stay-at-home orders this week, officials said on Sunday.

By Friday, when some curbs will be lifted, the Australian city of 5 million people will have been under six lockdowns totalling 262 days, or nearly nine months, since March 2020. Australian and other media say this is the longest in the world, exceeding a 234-day lockdown in Buenos Aires.

While coronavirus cases keep rising in Victoria state, of which Melbourne is the capital, the state’s double-vaccination rate is set to reach 70 per cent this week, allowing for the ease in restrictions.

“Today is a great day,” said Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews in announcing the end of the lockdown. “Today is a day when Victorians can be proud of what they have achieved.”