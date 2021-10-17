Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia to allow vaccinated fans to attend full-capacity sports events

Reuters/Dubai
Filed on October 17, 2021
Reuters

Curbs to ease beginning Sunday, says interior ministry

Saudi Arabia’s sports fans will be allowed to attend full-capacity events at all stadiums and other sports facilities starting on Sunday, the country’s ministry of sports announced in a statement on Saturday.

Stadiums and other sports facilities will limit entry to fans who have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine approved by the kingdom, the ministry said.

On Friday, the interior ministry said Saudi Arabia would ease Covid-19 curbs beginning on Sunday, the interior ministry said on Friday, in response to a sharp drop in the daily number of infections and what it characterized as a considerable development in vaccinations.




