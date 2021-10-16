UAE has begun a new phase in recovery from Covid-19: Sheikh Mansoor

All government entities worked closely to successfully manage the crisis and plan ahead to speed recovery, Sheikh Mansoor says.

The UAE has begun a new phase in the recovery from the pandemic, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management tweeted on Saturday.

He posted a series of tweets after the 100th meeting of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, which was held at the Dubai Expo 2020 headquarters. The meeting reviewed the outcomes of Dubai’s comprehensive plan to combat the pandemic.

He said. “Under the directives from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai adopted a highly effective strategy to deal with the pandemic.”

Sheikh Mansoor explained, “All government entities worked closely with each other to successfully manage the crisis and plan ahead to speed recovery. We reviewed the outcomes of our comprehensive plan to combat the pandemic and Dubai has set a global example for curbing the virus and creating a safe environment for returning to normalcy.”

“Thanks to the coordinated efforts of local and federal entities, the UAE and Dubai have begun a new phase of recovery; we continue to plan our progress over the next 50 years with confidence and determination,” said Sheikh Mansoor.

Covid-19 cases in the country have dropped drastically in recent weeks, thanks to the nationwide vaccination programmes and the public’s willingness to adhere to safety protocols. The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday, October 16, reported 115 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 159 recoveries and no deaths.