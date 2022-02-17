Coronavirus: UAE reports 895 Covid-19 cases, 2,808 recoveries, 1 death

Total active cases stand at 58,288

By Web Desk Published: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 2:59 PM Last updated: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 3:04 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 895 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,808 recoveries and one death.

Total active cases stand at 58,288.

The new cases were detected through 408,075 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 17 are 872,210, while total recoveries stand at 811,632. The death toll now stands at 2,290.

ALSO READ:

Schools in Sharjah may resume extracurricular activities, morning assembly and trips, the Emirate’s education regulator has announced.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) said the decision has been taken in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

All relevant precautionary measures must be adhered to, the authority added.

As school fully open, GCSE and A-level examiners will be asked to be more generous in 2022, as per head teachers in the UAE.

Principals of the English National Curriculum in the country explained that some advanced information will be released to help students with assessments.

Even examiners will be asked to be more lenient with their valuations while grade boundaries could be lowered across subjects.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi authorities update the "Green List" of countries for inbound travel time and again to keep a check on foreign passengers arriving in the capital to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Abu Dhabi updated the "Green List" of countries again where it listed nearly six dozen countries in the category.

Since foreign travellers coming to the UAE capital will face different rules and restrictions depending on the country they arrive from, here is a guide for them to check before embarking on their journey.