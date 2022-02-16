Covid in UAE: Schools in Sharjah may now ease some restrictions

Schools in Sharjah may resume extracurricular activities, morning assembly and trips starting today, the Emirate’s education regulator has announced.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) said the decision has been taken in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

All relevant precautionary measures must be adhered to, the authority added.

The resumption of school activities came as the UAE stepped into a new normal on Tuesday with relaxed capacity restrictions and rules.

In Dubai, academic institutions had resumed physical education lessons, school trips, and other extracurricular activities from January 31.

These activities were suspended as a Covid safety measure when in-person learning resumed at the start of the school term. Several schools across the country went online as the UAE battled a surge in daily Covid cases.

Cases have dropped sharply in the past few days, with daily infections dipping below the 1,000-mark on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The decline in new coronavirus cases is thanks to the country’s aggressive vaccination drive. As on Tuesday, over 95 per cent eligible residents were fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 100 per cent have received at least one dose.