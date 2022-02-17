Covid-19: India govt asks states to end additional restrictions

This includes rules at state borders, airports

By ANI Published: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 7:05 AM

The Central government on Wednesday asked all the states and union territories to review and amend or end additional Covid-19 restrictions as the pandemic in the country indicates a sustained downward trend.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to all states/UTs, said, “The Covid-19 pandemic in India is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21, 2022. The average daily cases during last week were 50,476 and 27,409 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. The daily case positivity on February 15, has declined to 3.63 per cent.”

Bhushan said that the government is changing the existing guidelines and aiming to minimise it with the “changing epidemiology of the Covid-19 virus globally.”

He further asserted that the Union Health Ministry has revised the international travel guidelines since February 10, 2022.

“Presently, as the case trajectory across the nation is showing a sustained downward trend, it will be useful if states/UTs review and amend/do away with the additional restrictions so imposed after considering the trend of new cases, active cases and positivity within the State/UT,” read the letter.

The Union Health Secretary further asked the state governments to relax the restrictions at their borders and at airports so that movement of people and economy is not hampered by additional restrictions imposed at State level points of entry.

He further asked all the states and UTs to continue monitoring the trajectory of cases on a daily basis.

Also, the Health Secretary asked states to follow the five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.