Coronavirus: UAE reports 83 Covid-19 cases, 113 recoveries, no deaths

By Web Desk Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 8:59 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 83 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 113 recoveries and no death.

Total active cases stand at 14,398.

The new cases were detected through 15,905 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 20 is 1,051,162 while total recoveries stand at 1,034,415. The death toll stands at 2,349.

Over 199,059,075 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

