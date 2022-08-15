Coronavirus: UAE reports 792 Covid-19 cases, 688 recoveries, no deaths

Over 180.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 2:12 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 792 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 688 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 19,062.

The new cases were detected through 149,376 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 14 are 1,005,543, while total recoveries stand at 984,142. The death toll now stands at 2,339.

Covid-19 vaccine maker Moderna announced that it would be opening an mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in the Australian city of Melbourne, a first for the southern hemisphere.

The project will be based at one of Australia's largest universities, Monash, and will produce 100 million vaccine doses a year for Covid-19, influenza and other diseases.

Moderna's Spikevax was one of a new class of inoculations developed during the Covid-19 pandemic, that uses a cutting-edge technology called messenger RNA (mRNA).

Meanwhile, The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will no longer recommend quarantines or test-to-stay programs at schools or daycare centres for people exposed to Covid-19, the agency said on Thursday, in updated guidelines.

The agency also said it was no longer recommending that unvaccinated people quarantine after exposure, as around 95 per cent of the US population has either been vaccinated, contracted Covid-19 already, or both.

"This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where Covid-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives," a CDC scientist said in a statement.