Coronavirus: CDC no longer recommends students quarantine for Covid exposure

This was done to 'move to a point where the virus no longer severely disrupts our daily lives'

By Reuters Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 9:17 AM

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will no longer recommend quarantines or test-to-stay programs at schools or daycare centres for people exposed to Covid-19, the agency said on Thursday, in updated guidelines.

The agency also said it was no longer recommending that unvaccinated people quarantine after exposure, as around 95 per cent of the US population has either been vaccinated, contracted Covid-19 already, or both.

"This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where Covid-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives," a CDC scientist said in a statement.

The CDC had said that it had updated its recommendations — that people exposed to Covid-19 should wear a high quality mask for 10 days, and test on the fifth day after exposure, regardless of vaccination status.

"Both prior infection and vaccination confer some protection against severe illness, and so it really makes the most sense to not differentiate with our guidance, or our recommendations based on vaccination status at this time," Dr. Massetti told reporters.

The CDC's school guidance also removed recommendations to keep children in cohorts in order to reduce the likelihoood of Covid-19 exposure.

While the agency removed its test-to-stay recommendations for schools, it did say that schools could consider implementing screening for Covid-19 — for high-risk activities like close contact sports, or at key times of the year.

