Coronavirus: UAE reports 572 Covid-19 cases, 530 recoveries, no deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 572 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 530 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,682.

The new cases were detected through 256,606 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 7 are 912,086, while total recoveries stand at 895,099. The death toll now stands at 2,305.

Over 163.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

South Korea reported 6,172 new Covid-19 cases as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,174,880, Xinhua reported, citing the health authorities on Tuesday.

The daily caseload was slightly up from 5,022 the previous day, but it was lower than 17,185 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

According to Xinhua, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 10,186 for the past one week.

Among the newly recorded infections, 35 were imported cases, lifting the total to 33,064.

Meanwhile, as many as 12 people tested positive for the new subvariants of Covid BA.4 and BA.5 in India's Tamil Nadu, as per state Health Minister M Subramanian.

The Minister informed that 300 samples were sent to the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics, Hyderabad of which 12 tested positive for the subvariants.

“Today morning we got info from CDFD that BA.4, and BA5 variants of Covid cases have been detected. So far four persons tested BA.4 variant positive while eight people tested positive for BA.5 variant,” he said on Sunday.

However, Subramanian said that all the patients are healthy and are currently under the Health Secretary’s observation.