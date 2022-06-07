Coronavirus: South Korea reports 6,172 new Covid-19 cases

The city of 25 million people has a total of 16 districts
South Korea reported 6,172 new Covid-19 cases as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,174,880, Xinhua reported, citing the health authorities on Tuesday.
The daily caseload was slightly up from 5,022 the previous day, but it was lower than 17,185 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
According to Xinhua, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 10,186 for the past one week.
Among the newly recorded infections, 35 were imported cases, lifting the total to 33,064.
The latest number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 117, down by 12 from the previous day.
A total of 20 more deaths were confirmed from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 24,299. The total fatality rate was 0.13 per cent.
