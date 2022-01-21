Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,921 Covid-19 cases, 1,251 recoveries, 3 deaths

Over 119.7 million tests have been conducted so far.

Published: Fri 21 Jan 2022

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 2,921 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,251 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Total active cases stand at 51,677.

The new cases were detected through 401,356 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 21 are 819,866, while total recoveries stand at 765,982. The death toll now stands at 2,207.

With an aim to cater to the demand for Covid-19 screening tests and to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has added three new drive-through screening centres in collaboration with Unilabs.

The new centres are located at Al Mankhool, Nad Al Sheba, Nad Al Hammar. A new screening hall has opened at Al Lusaily. Each centre has a capacity to conduct 1,500 examinations per day. The centres will be open round-the-clock, seven days a week.

More than 200 government and private screening centres are available throughout the Emirate to conduct Covid-19 tests.

While for most people, Covid-19 has led to mild and brief symptoms, other patients have reported symptoms such as persistent fatigue, pain, and a lingering cough. UAE doctors have confirmed the phenomenon is as natural as day.

Dr Sandeep Pargi, a specialist in respiratory medicine at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, said post-Covid fatigue is natural and expected. “As millions of patients have been infected by SARS-CoV-2 virus, a vast number of individuals complain about continuing breathlessness and fatigue even months after the onset of the disease. This overwhelming phenomenon is also called post-Covid fatigue syndrome,” explained Dr Pargi.

“The vast majority who have Covid-19 recover completely within a few weeks. However, certain individuals - even the people who had mild versions of the disease — keep on encountering experience symptoms after their initial recovery,” said the doctor.

Still, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, is urging the public to save lives by donating blood.

This comes after a reminder to citizens and residents that anyone who has been infected with Covid-19 can safely donate blood 10 days after positive result if asymptomatic and if symptomatic he can donate 10 days after resolution of symptoms. In addition, people who have received the Covid-19 vaccine can donate blood.