Covid-19: International flight turns back mid-route due to passenger defying mask rule

On January 9, a flight to Hyderabad was instructed by air traffic control to reject take-off on departure and this was completed successfully.
Aviation5 days ago
An American Airlines jetliner headed from Miami to London turned around in mid-flight Thursday because a passenger refused to wear a Covid mask, the airline said.
“American Airlines flight 38 with service from Miami to London returned to MIA due to a disruptive customer refusing to comply with the federal mask requirement,” the airline said.
Police were waiting when the Boeing 777 carrying 129 passengers and a crew of 14 landed back in Miami.
When the plane landed police escorted that passenger off the plane without incident, a police official told CNN.
ALSO READ:
American Airlines said that, pending further investigation, this passenger has been placed on a list of people barred from flying with the airline.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in January 2021 it would observe a zero tolerance policy toward people who reject federal rules mandating mask-wearing on US domestic flights.
This came as flight attendants reported a high number of incidents of verbal and physical abuse from travelers who refuse to wear a mask.
On January 9, a flight to Hyderabad was instructed by air traffic control to reject take-off on departure and this was completed successfully.
Aviation5 days ago
Turkey lifts testing requirements for unvaccinated in certain areas
Aviation5 days ago
Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, the chairman of the Emirates Group said things are looking much better
Aviation1 week ago
Ticket sales in November were 60.5 per cent below their pre-pandemic November 2019 level
Aviation1 week ago
They will train at the Johnson Space Center in Houston
Aviation1 week ago
Some nationals call for application of new rule on all residents
Aviation1 week ago
Travellers must also undergo an RT-PCR test on the eighth day
Aviation1 week ago
Ticket prices start from as low as Dh795 to the Pakistani capital Islamabad
Aviation1 week ago