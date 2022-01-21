UAE: Individuals infected with Covid-19 can donate blood after 10 days

People who have received the Covid vaccine can also donate blood

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 21 Jan 2022, 12:12 PM

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, is urging the public to save lives by donating blood.

This comes after a reminder to citizens and residents that anyone who has been infected with Covid-19 can safely donate blood 10 days after positive result if asymptomatic and if symptomatic he can donate 10 days after resolution of symptoms. In addition, people who have received the Covid-19 vaccine can donate blood.

Dr Marwan Al Kaabi, acting group CEO at Seha said: “Blood donation is a noble humanitarian act and supports the UAE spirit of giving back. A healthy person can donate blood every 56 days and there are also many surprising benefits renews donor activity and strengthens his body.

"On behalf of Seha, I would like to thank all of the public who continued to selflessly donate blood during the pandemic to help meet the needs of hospitals and patients. From the support that the blood bank receives from donors, we will together protect the health and safety of patients and make a substantial impact on their journey towards recovery.”

In the last year, Abu Dhabi Blood Banks Services (ADBBS), the only provider of blood transfusion services in Abu Dhabi that contributed to saving the lives of thousands of patients who received critical and emergency health care.

ADBBS is committed to providing adequate and safe supply of blood to all public and private hospitals across the emirate which exceed 50 hospitals and all the emirates across the UAE in case of critical and emergency needs.

Speaking about the importance of donating blood for patients, Dr Huda Al Shamsi, director of Blood Bank Services in Abu Dhabi said: “We rely heavily on regular blood donations from the UAE community to keep our blood banks filled with the necessary stock to save the lives of patients who constantly need blood transfusions, including those with thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia."

Opening times for ADBBS are:

- Abu Dhabi Blood Bank: Sunday to Friday from 7am until 10pm (closed on Saturday)

- Al Ain Blood Bank: Monday to Friday from 7am until 9pm, Sunday from 9am until 6pm (closed on Saturday)

- Al Dhafra Blood Bank: Monday to Friday from 7am until 4pm (closed Saturday and Sunday)