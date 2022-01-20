Covid: Three new 24x7, drive-through screening centres launched in Dubai

Each centre has a capacity to conduct 1,500 examinations per day.

Supplied photO

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 5:49 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 5:52 PM

With an aim to cater to the demand for Covid-19 screening tests and to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has added three new drive-through screening centres in collaboration with Unilabs.

The new centres are located at Al Mankhool, Nad Al Sheba, Nad Al Hammar. A new screening hall has opened at Al Lusaily. Each centre has a capacity to conduct 1,500 examinations per day. The centres will be open round-the-clock, seven days a week.

More than 200 government and private screening centres are available throughout the Emirate to conduct Covid-19 tests.

ALSO READ:

Screenings at Al Lusaily hall are available on appointment basis only. Community members should use the DHA app to book appointments for tests. The center is open from 8am to 4pm, from Monday to Friday.

An increase in societal awareness about the importance of regular Covid-19 screening, and community members’ keenness to comply with the regulations to accelerate the steps towards recovery as well as enhanced geographical access are factors that led to the expansion of the service.